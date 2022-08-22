No one allowed to encroach storm drains in Hyderabad: Memon

HYDERABAD – Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday said provincial Government did not want close businesses of the people but no one would be allowed to make encroachments and erect shopping malls and buildings on the storm water drains causing hurdles in draining rain water.

He was talking to media persons during his visit to rain-affected areas of Hyderabad rural and Latifabad. He said that encroachers had been asked to remove their encroachments themselves today so that drainage of rainwater from Latifabad could be ensured. He said that the situation in Hyderabad Rural was very bad for which measures were being taken while rain-affected people were being shifted to the relief camps where cooked food and other basic facilities were being provided to them. He further said that Hyderabad had been declared as a calamity-hit district, adding that all the members of provincial cabinet, including the Chief Minister of Sindh were on the field to monitor rescue and relief activities in rain-affected areas.

“Soon a solution would be found to resolve rain related issues on a permanent basis”, he assured. He said that the HMC administration had been asked to appoint volunteers for a week so that the work of cleanliness of the city could be done in a better way.

To a question, he said that a minor ban had been imposed on Imran Khan. He appealed to the Chief Justice to take notice of Imran Khan for conspiring against the country’s institutions and also threatening judges and other officers.

He informed that billions of rupees had been released for Karachi’s infrastructure and assured that soon a development network would be laid not only in Karachi but in the entire Sindh.

Earlier, The Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon visited Taluka Hyderabad (Rural) and inspected the houses that collapsed during heavy rains in the villages of Dargah Usman Shah and Jhando Khoso.

The Provincial Minister directed Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to immediately ensure provision of cooked food to people of rain-affected areas. He during visit to village Hamza Zaunor directed for shifting rain-affected people to other safe places and providing all required facilities to rain-affected people there. He during his visit to Latifabad inspected the situation after removal of encouragement on the storm water drain near Boulevard Mall. Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and other concerned officers also accompanied him during the visit.