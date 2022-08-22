No one allowed to malign armed forces, says Murtaza Javed

WAH CANTT – Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi has vowed that no one was allowed to malign armed forces and such elements would face music as per law. He was talking to newsmen at Wah Cantonment on Sun­day. He added that maligning of armed forces, judiciary and others constitutional institutions was against the constitution and no one could be allowed to do so. He said the entire nation stood united with the armed forces for the se­curity and stability of the country. Responding a question, he rejected the opposition’s impres­sion that the PTI leader Shehbaz Gill has been subjected to torture during physical remand. He added”During the two medical examinations, there is no mention of torture in the medical re­port presented before the court.”

Mr Abbasi further said that under the lead­ership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country was saved from default by working hard day and night in a short span of time and now the government was increasing the pace of development in the country. He said that the three and half years of poor governance of Imran Khan and his followers led the country towards disaster. “Our government has made difficult decisions that were vital for survival of the country and welfare of the people.” Earlier, addressing a function organized by POF work­men association to mark the anniversary of the deadliest suicide attacks at the Pakistan Ord­nance Factories (POF), Wah Cantonment on Au­gust 21 2008, rich tributes were paid to around 70 people who lost their lives and Over 196 people. On the occasion, a sum of Rs one million was awarded from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to family of three victims who died in an acci­dental explosion occurred in one of the plants of POF on August 12, 2021.