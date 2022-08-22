Pakistan an attractive destination for foreign investment: Prime Minister

Ms. Ulla-Maija Rantapuska, Investment Manager, Finn fund, Finland, accompanied by Mr. Wille Eerola, Honorary Consul General of Pakistan for Finland called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, today.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the importance of longstanding relations between Pakistan and Finland based on mutual cooperation in diverse fields. Mentioning the business friendly policies adopted by the current government, the Prime Minister added that Pakistan has great opportunities for investment in IT, energy, agriculture, industries and e-commerce sector.

Ms. Ulla-Maija Rantapuska informed the PM about the interest Finn fund has in investing in the areas of renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, financial institutions and digital infrastructure solutions in Pakistan. She also mentioned that Finn fund has already invested 3 million US dollar equity of 17.59% shareholding in TPL Insurance Limited, Pakistan. “TPL is a first direct insurance company”, she added.

The Prime Minister appreciated the proposals of Finn fund and assured that the government will facilitate the Finn fund in the said ventures.