Pakistan rejects spate of terror plot charges by India

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan yesterday firm­ly rejected the recent spate of false terror­ism-related assertions made by India in which some detached alleged incidents are being dis­torted and presented as a so-called ‘terror’ plot against India.

In order to build on this orchestrated ‘ter­rorism’ narrative against Pakistan, a section of the Indian media has report­ed that India had inter­cepted a message from a ‘Pakistani’ Whatsapp number as well as seized an ‘empty boat’ in Maharashtra along with some weapons.

Segments of the In­dian media have de­ceitfully sought to link these to the preposter­ous claims about a so-called ‘Mumbai style’ attack being planned.

Separately, the Indianmedia have also reported that the Indian intelli­gence and border forces were on high alert for pos­sible ‘cross-border infiltration’ attempts along Ra­jauri. “All this is nothing but continuation of the sinister Indian design to yet again raise the ‘terror­ism’ bogey to malign Pakistan. We reject these al­legations and Indian machinations outrightly,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed.

He added: “This mischievous Indian propagan­da campaign and baseless allegations against Pa­kistan reflect India’s utter desperation emanating from its complete failure to break the will of the Kashmiri people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The possibility of a choreographed ‘false flag activity’ to target Paki­stan and negatively affect its political and econom­ic interests cannot be ruled out, as Indian propa­ganda is pointing in that direction.”

India, he said, must recognise that no amount of its false propaganda can deter Pakistan from ex­posing India’s brutalisation of the Kashmiri people through an unabated military siege, indiscriminate use of force, extra-judicial killings, incarceration of Kashmiri leaders and youth, crackdown on the media and human rights activists, and denial of access to international human rights and human­itarian organisations to IIOJK. While strongly de­nouncing the latest Indian insinuations and alle­gations, “Pakistan calls upon India not to make any mistake again. Pakistan stands ready and resolute and is fully capable of effectively responding to any misadventure as was manifestly evident in re­sponse to India’s ill-advised and irresponsible ac­tion in February 2019,” he said.

Ahmed said Pakistan also urges the international community to take immediate cognizance of the fact that India is yet again resorting to classic ‘false flag’ methods to advance its sinister designs and that this could have serious implications for peace and se­curity in the region. The international community must ask India to act responsibly, he maintained.