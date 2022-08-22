News Desk

Pakistan reports 416 coronavirus cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported two deaths in the last 24 hours by coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,566,652. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,555 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 416 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 16,764 tests in the past 24 hours. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 2.48 percent.

