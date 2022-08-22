Past in Perspective

Vikings are most commonly associated to people who make overseas expeditions and was used as a verb by the Scandinavian people for men traditionally looking to relocate. Many believe that these expeditions entailed raiding monasteries and cities along the coast but they were actually done with the goal of trade and enlisting foreign mercenaries. The Viking Age enabled the Scandinavian people to extend to all corners of northern Europe and many other nations around it. At the height of their empire and rulership, they gained influence in far-flung areas like Baghdad for trading of goods like fur, tusks and seal fat.

Kill him with claws like the beast
that you are, or not at all.
–H.M. Long

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Minister Pitafi reviews post-rain situation

Karachi

Body of woman drowned in river recovered

Karachi

MQM challenges Imran Khan’s nomination for Lyari constituency

Karachi

Suspect held by Hyderabad police over alleged blasphemy

Gwader

Balochistan CM asks MPAs to visit flood affected areas of their constituencies

Gwader

Balochistan’s schools to remain closed from Aug 22 to 26

Gwader

Balochistan Govt establishes ‘Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Fund’

Gwader

CM Bizenjo expresses gratitude to COAS for army’s assistance in flood relief operation

Gwader

CM grieved over martyrdom of 9 Army soldiers in road accident

Business

PIDE forms Power Commission to find solution of long-standing energy problems

1 of 2,676

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More