Past in Perspective

Vikings are most commonly associated to people who make overseas expeditions and was used as a verb by the Scandinavian people for men traditionally looking to relocate. Many believe that these expeditions entailed raiding monasteries and cities along the coast but they were actually done with the goal of trade and enlisting foreign mercenaries. The Viking Age enabled the Scandinavian people to extend to all corners of northern Europe and many other nations around it. At the height of their empire and rulership, they gained influence in far-flung areas like Baghdad for trading of goods like fur, tusks and seal fat.

Kill him with claws like the beast

that you are, or not at all.

–H.M. Long