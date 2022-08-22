PCB announces schedule of England’s T20I tour of Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday confirmed details of England’s tour of Pakistan for three Tests, which will be played in December.

This, the PCB said in a statement, will be England’s second half of the tour, following seven T20 Internationals in Karachi and Lahore from 20 September to 2 October.

Ben Stokes’ side will open the tour with the first Test in Rawalpindi from 1-5 December, before both sides move to Multan for the second Test from 9-13 December.

Karachi will host the third Test from 17-21 December.

This will be the first time England will play a Test in Rawalpindi, which has previously staged 12 matches with the home side winning five and losing three.

When England last toured Pakistan in 2005, they lost the Multan Test by 22 runs. The venue has staged five Tests, with Pakistan winning three and losing one.

National Stadium was considered Pakistan’s happy hunting ground until Nasser Hussain’s side in 2000 ended Pakistan’s 34-Test unbeaten record, winning the third Test in near darkness by six wickets.

Pakistan’s only other loss in 44 matches in Karachi was against South Africa, who won the 2007 Test by 160 runs.

Nonetheless, with 23 Test wins, the National Stadium remains Pakistan most favorite Test venue.

The three Tests will count towards the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. No.4 ranked England are presently sitting in the seventh position on the Test championship table, while sixth-ranked Pakistan are fifth.

Schedule of Tests

1-5 December – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

9-13 December – 2nd Test, Multan

17-21 December – 3rd Test, Karachi

Schedule of T20Is