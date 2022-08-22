PM to chair meeting on flood situation in Sindh, Balochistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called a meeting today on the flood situation in the country, especially in Sindh and Balochistan.

In the meeting at the PM’s House, the top officials will review the rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures of the flood victims.

The PM will be briefed on cash and compensation payments to the flood victims.

The Prime Minister had a telephone conversation with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz yesterday.

The PM discussed with the Army Chief the issues related to relief operations in Sindh province.

The PM had directed the provision of helicopters due to the destruction of communication roads and bridges in Sindh province.

The PM will be briefed about the relief operations through helicopters in today’s meeting.

There are difficulties in providing rescue and relief due to the loss of land connectivity in Sindh and Balochistan due to floods.

Under the Benazir Income Support Program, the process of providing immediate cash of 25,000 will be reviewed.

The PM had ordered to distribute immediate cash amounts to the flood victims of Sindh province yesterday.