PTI wins NA-245 Karachi by-poll

KARACHI – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won by-election in Karachi’s NA-245 con­stituency on Sunday with a convinc­ing margin.

According to unofficial results, PTI’s Mahmood Baqi Moulvi se­cured 29,475 votes, Muttahida Qa­umi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Moeed Anwar bagged 13,193 votes while Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) Muhammad Ahmed Raza was 3rd with 9,836 votes.

Meanwhile, Dr Farooq Sattar as an independent candidate gained 3,479 votes while the Pak Sarzameen Par­ty’s (PSP) Syed Hafeezuddin mus­tered 1,177 votes. The turnout re­mained low with only 11.8 percent voters cast their vote. Citizens cast their vote to pick their representa­tive for the seat that was vacated by PTI’s late Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The process, which began at 8am this morning and continued till 5pm, saw low turnout initially. Foot­age broadcast on television showed election officials sitting in a relative­ly barren polling station.

However, as the day progressed, some citizens could be seen at elec­tion camp offices getting informa­tion. Polling was extended for one more hour for polling stations 143 and 144. A limited number of people were seen turning up for voting with police and security personnel out­numbering voters.

However, Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chau­han insisted that people were par­ticipating in the election process in “large numbers”. Chauhan was vis­iting various polling stations with Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Sohail Rajput and Sindh Inspec­tor General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon.

Rajput said the polling process was underway in a transparent manner and the government had en­sured all arrangements, adding that “sensitive” polling stations were un­der surveillance.

The by-election on the seat, which fell vacant after Aamir Liaquat’s sud­den death in June, was originally scheduled to be held on July 27, but the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had to postpone it amid tor­rential rains.

Aamir Liaquat was elected on a PTI ticket in the 2018 general elec­tions, defeating Farooq Sattar of the MQM-P by securing 56,673 votes against his 35,429 votes.

As polling was underway, PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry urged the people of the metropolitan city to vote in the party’s favour. “Today, Karachi will stand with the truth, with de­mocracy and true freedom,” he said.