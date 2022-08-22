Our Staff Reporter

Punjab govt decides to end ‘fake cases’ against PTI workers

LAHORE   –   The Punjab government has de­cided to dissolve ‘fake cases’ against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers. The Punjab government took a decision to end ‘fake cases’ against the PTI workers which were deliberately filed to target the po­litical opponents by the previous government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) after May 25 rally. Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar sought an inquiry report on the cases registered against the PTI workers on May 25. Hashim Dogar said that the ‘fascist government’ had lodged ‘fake cases’ to terrorise the political workers on May 25. “I have sought a report on the fake cas­es from the high-level officials and concerned departments.”

“All fake cases registered against the PTI workers will be dissolved and the responsible officers will be held accountable. Legal action will be taken against the representatives of the fascist government. They had violated the law in Punjab and later in the federal capital Islamabad. PML-N had used Punjab and Islam­abad police departments for its po­litical motives.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Sindh govt utilises all resources to help rain-hit people: CM

Islamabad

PAF continues rescue, relief activities for flood affectees: ISPR

Lahore

Sharif, Zardari gang invaded national institutions, says Cheema

National

Imran Khan approaches IHC for pre-arrest bail

Editors Pick

Balochistan floods: Another dam broken in Qila Abdullah

Islamabad

PTI to challenge ban on Imran Khan’s live speeches

Lahore

CM orders crackdown on display of weapons

Lahore

Bilal Gunj auto market: A graveyard of vehicles

Islamabad

Political temperature rises as Imran booked under terrorism charges

Islamabad

PM, COAS review flood relief operations

1 of 9,905

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More