Punjab: Thousands shifted to safety in flood rescue operation

Flood rescue operation has been underway in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts of Punjab and 13045 people have been transferred to safer places, a spokesperson of rescue department here said.

In Rajanpur and D.G. Khan 578 rescue workers and 123 boats have been engaged in the flood rescue operation, according to the spokesperson.

It is to be mentioned here that most of the hill torrents originated from Koh-e-Suleman range have turned ferocious after heavy spell of monsoon rains in the region.

In the ongoing rescue operation 35 boats and 106 rescuers working in Taunsa, while 13 boats and 68 rescuers have been engaged in Kot Chattha, spokesperson stated.

“In flood rescue operation 17 boats and 65 rescue workers have been engaged in Jampur, while 16 boats are involved in relief operation in Rojhan,” according to the spokesperson.

“In Rajanpur district 41 boats and 253 rescuers are working in relief operation,” he said.

“Overall 31,656 stranded people have been evacuated in Punjab to safer places,” according to the spokesperson.

Officials earlier said that the hill torrents raging with heavy flood flow could inflict heavy losses to the nearby settlements.

According to officials hill torrents originated from Suleman Mountain Range following recent heavy spell of monsoon rains were the ferocious most and affected over 100,000 people besides damaging homes and crops in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, the two districts sandwitched between hill torrents from mountains in the west and river Indus in the east.

The floodwater swept away full or parts of many mud houses, cattle, and crops besides damaging transportation and communication infrastructure.