Punjab’s 3rd NID begins today

LAHORE – Punjab’s third National Immunisation Days (NIDs) will commence on Monday (today), con­firmed the Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Syedah Ramallah Ali. In a statement issued on Sunday, the campaign will continue for seven days n Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad. Two days will be dedicated to reaching Not Avail­able children. In rest of the province, the NIDs will last five days, also with two of these ear­marked to reaching not available children. More than 200,000 polio workers will participate in the drive to immunize 22 million children under the age of five against polio. This includes 1,6437 area in-charges, 3,948 union council supervisors, 85,193 mobile team members, 4,833 fixed team members and 2,614 transit team members.

Punjab Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has deployed stakeholders from all areas to facili­tate preparedness and implementation of the po­lio campaign in priority areas. “Sewage samples collected from some cities have tested positive for polio. The reemergence of the virus must send an urgent message to parents to ensure that children are administered two polio drops under every im­munization drive,” urged the EOC coordinator.

“Monsoon rain coupled with displacement of families due to floods pose serious challenges in achieving full vaccination of children in the immi­nent NIDs campaign. The Punjab government is mindful of the polio crisis and has adopted a pro-active approach toward this end,” she added.

“The Punjab government is mindful of the po­lio emergency and has adopted a pro-active ap­proach. Every single child needs to be vaccinated in the campaign so that the population develop immunity and virus circulation is prevented”.