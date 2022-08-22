Punjab’s 3rd NID begins today
LAHORE – Punjab’s third National Immunisation Days (NIDs) will commence on Monday (today), confirmed the Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Syedah Ramallah Ali. In a statement issued on Sunday, the campaign will continue for seven days n Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad. Two days will be dedicated to reaching Not Available children. In rest of the province, the NIDs will last five days, also with two of these earmarked to reaching not available children. More than 200,000 polio workers will participate in the drive to immunize 22 million children under the age of five against polio. This includes 1,6437 area in-charges, 3,948 union council supervisors, 85,193 mobile team members, 4,833 fixed team members and 2,614 transit team members.
Punjab Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has deployed stakeholders from all areas to facilitate preparedness and implementation of the polio campaign in priority areas. “Sewage samples collected from some cities have tested positive for polio. The reemergence of the virus must send an urgent message to parents to ensure that children are administered two polio drops under every immunization drive,” urged the EOC coordinator.
“Monsoon rain coupled with displacement of families due to floods pose serious challenges in achieving full vaccination of children in the imminent NIDs campaign. The Punjab government is mindful of the polio crisis and has adopted a pro-active approach toward this end,” she added.
“The Punjab government is mindful of the polio emergency and has adopted a pro-active approach. Every single child needs to be vaccinated in the campaign so that the population develop immunity and virus circulation is prevented”.