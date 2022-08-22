News Desk

Qureshi urges govt to hold elections to avoid political unrest

Former Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday warned ruling coalition that public will react if hurdles created in Imran Khan’s way.

Qureshi, while talking to media persons, asked government to hold early general elections instead of creating political unrest.

Meanwhile Asad Umar said that terrorism case against PTI Chairman is wrong and claimed that government wants to sideline the PTI in a nonpolitical manner.

On the other hand, Fawad Chaudhry said that government filed the case after rulers got cold feet due to Imran Khan’s impressive power show on Sunday.

The PTI leader, while demanding government to takeback FIR registered against Imran Khan, asked why no action was initiated on threatening statements of PML-N leaders.

