Rain-thundershower expected in most parts of country

Rain-wind and thundershower is expected in northeast Balochistan, upper Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south/northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. during the next twelve hours.

Isolated heavy falls are also likely in northeast Balochistan and south Punjab during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta and Gilgit nineteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade. According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, partly cloudy/ chances of rain-wind/thundershower is likely to prevail in Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh fifteen and Anantnag sixteen degree centigrade.

