Rain-wind-thundershowers likely at various places, says PMD

ISLAMABAD – Rain-wind-thunder­shower is expected in northeast Balochistan, upper Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south/northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, according to the Pakistan Meteo­rological Department (PMD). Isolated heavy falls are also likely in northeast Balochistan and south Punjab dur­ing the period. Heavy rains may generate ur­ban flooding in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Malakand, Buner, Mohmand, Kurram and Khyber on August 22.

Flash flooding is ex­pected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sib­bi, Bolan, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak and Lakki Marwat on August 22.

The rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the fore­cast period. In Sindh, partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts with rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Ghotki, Lar­kana, Kashmore and Shikarpur. Hot and humid weather is ex­pected elsewhere in the province. In Balo­chistan, partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper districts of the province with rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Barkhan, Sibbi, Zhob, Ziarat, Pashin, Musa Khel, Quetta, Qila Saifullah, Dera Bugti, Kohlu and Loralai. Heavy falls are expected at isolated places in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Qila Saifullah and sur­roundings during the period.

In Islamabad, partly cloudy weather is likely with chances of rain-wind/thundershower at isolated places in Islamabad. In Punjab, hot and humid weath­er is expected in most districts of the prov­ince with rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Baha­walpur, Rajanpur, Ra­him Yar Khan, Multan, Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal and Sialkot.

In Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Mardan, Pe­shawar, Bajur, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Orakzai, DI Khan and Waziristan.

In Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, cloudy weath­er with rain-wind/thundershower is ex­pected in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower