Relief goods distributed among flood affectees in Chitral Upper

PESHAWAR    –   The District administration Chi­tral Upper on Sunday distributed relief goods among the rains and flood affectees.

On the directive of Deputy Com­missioner Chitral Upper, ADC Relief and HR visited different flood-affected areas including Mastuj, Chunj and Glacier Mera­gram Gol.

During the visit different relief items including 25 tents, 25 kitch­en set, 25 hygiene set, 25 foam, 25 blankets and 30 food packages were handed over to AAC Mastuj.

The AAC also inspected rehabili­tation and restoration of roads on the occasion.

