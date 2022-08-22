Saeed Ghani urges action against Imran Khan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan is a security threat while demanding an action against the latter to set an example.

While talking to a presser in Karachi, the PPP leader lamented that Imran still wanted Army to save him. “It augurs well if Army detaches itself from politics,” he added.

He said that the former prime minister violated the constitution. “If authorities don’t take action against him, then it will set the precedent for future,” Ghani added.

The PPP leader said that Imran tried to incite mutiny in the Army. He further alleged that a campaign against the Lasbela Shuhda hurt the sentiments of the heirs of the Army martyrs.

He said that PTI was the only political party in the country which allegedly got funding from India and Israel. He said that on several occasions, the PTI chairman praised the foreign policy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that Imran ran election campaign of Modi.