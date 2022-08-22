News Desk

Saeed Ghani urges action against Imran Khan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan is a security threat while demanding an action against the latter to set an example.

While talking to a presser in Karachi, the PPP leader lamented that Imran still wanted Army to save him. “It augurs well if Army detaches itself from politics,” he added.

He said that the former prime minister violated the constitution. “If authorities don’t take action against him, then it will set the precedent for future,” Ghani added.

The PPP leader said that Imran tried to incite mutiny in the Army. He further alleged that a campaign against the Lasbela Shuhda hurt the sentiments of the heirs of the Army martyrs.

He said that PTI was the only political party in the country which allegedly got funding from India and Israel. He said that on several occasions, the PTI chairman praised the foreign policy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that Imran ran election campaign of Modi.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill discharged from PIMS, declared ‘fit’

National

CM directs to speed-up relief activities for flood affected people in Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan

Islamabad

IHC grants protective bail to 14 PML-N leaders

Islamabad

Court orders to produce Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

Islamabad

IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Khan’s disqualification plea

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 416 coronavirus cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Karachi

PM to chair meeting on flood situation in Sindh, Balochistan

National

KP CM directs to be on high alert during rainy season

National

Sindh govt utilises all resources to help rain-hit people: CM

Islamabad

PAF continues rescue, relief activities for flood affectees: ISPR

1 of 8,871

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More