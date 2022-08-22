Plastic pollution is one of the most threatening issues the world is facing today. It has become one of the most utilised substances. It is seen everywhere these days from supermarkets to common households. Why is that? Why is the use of plastic on the rise instead of dwindling? The cardinal motive is that plastic is very economical. It is worth lesser than other alternatives like paper and clothes. We see that plastic is a non-biodegradable material, it does not leave the face of the earth. We cannot disperse of it. More use of plastic means the uprise in plastic pollution at an expeditious rate.

Plastic pollution is affecting the whole world including mankind, wildlife and aquatic life. It is promulgating like a disease, which has no cure. We must have to envision the harmful impact of it on our lives so as to avert it as soon as possible. Every year tonnes of plastic are dumped into the ocean, it remains in the water thereby hampering its purity. This means we won’t be left with clean water in the coming year. It also ruins the fertility of the soil, causing deadly illnesses. Most importantly it harms marine life. The plastic litter in the water is mistaken for food by aquatic animals. They eat it and die eventually. For instance, a dolphin died of starvation due to the plastic ring stuck in its mouth. We must take major steps to prevent it. Switching to using eco-friendly products would be a good start. It is not something that can be ended in a day, but it would be possible to make our planet safer if we could join hands and inspire everyone to take one step forward and say no to plastic.

MARYAM NAVEED,

Chakwal.