SBP likely to keep monetary policy rate on hold today

at the SBP’s monetary policy committee (MPC) will increase the rate – probably by 100 basis points – considering the weekly inflation has hit a record high of over 42% in the week ended on August 18 and the benchmark consumer price index inflation spiked to a 14-year high at around 25% in July.

The inflation is anticipated to increase further amid a continuous increase in energy prices in the country, while the interest rate and flexible rupee-dollar parity are the two major tools available with central banks all over the world to control inflation reading and give a direction to the economic trajectory in their respective countries.

Today’s MPC meeting is the first after the appointment of the new governor Jameel Ahmad, however, it is expected that today’s meeting will likely be chaired by deputy governor Syed Murtaza.

In the last MPS forward guidance released on July 7, the central bank had mentioned that the MPC will carefully monitor developments affecting medium-term prospects for inflation, financial stability, and growth and will take appropriate action to safeguard them.

Meanwhile, the MPS is seen as a compass for the market this week, provided the International Monetary Fund’s loan programme doesn’t hit any bump in the road, while a rupee rout can also give investors cold feet.

“Key events to look out for include the monetary policy meeting, scheduled for Monday, August 22, which is likely to dictate the direction of the market, where we expect no change in the interest rates,” said a weekly analysis report of the Air Habib Ltd.

However, AKD research expects the policy rate to rise by 50-100bps.