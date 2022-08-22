Our Staff Reporter

Sharif, Zardari gang invaded national institutions, says Cheema

LAHORE    –   Adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that Rana Sanaullah and other court­iers who used to yell have now taken refuge in Is­lamabad out of their fear of getting arrested.

In a statement Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that whosoever indulged into a conspiracy against Im­ran Khan met with disgrace and humiliation.

“The nation is fully aware that the Sharif and Zardari gang invaded the national institutions and defamed the institutions,” he said, adding that those speaking ill against the institutions had been put into power. “The Sicilian Mafia in order to enslave the media is using Pemra as a tool and we strongly condemn the hypocritical and cow­ardly decision of Pemra. The Article 19 of the Con­stitution gives complete freedom of speech and stopping the address of Imran Khan is a blatant violation of the article 19,” he added. Cheema add­ed: “The days of imported government are num­bered and those obeying their unlawful orders will be brought in the court of law.” Omar Sar­faraz Cheema said that they are making all such dramas in order to conceal their inefficiency and incompetence along with diverting the attention from the flood affectees. The federal government should behave with some dignity and respect and instead of putting the opponents to political vic­timization should instead help the flood affectees

1 of 9,904

