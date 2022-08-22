Shazia Marri expresses grief over demise

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Saftey Shazia Atta Marri has expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of legendary playback singer Nayyara Noor here on Sunday. In her condolence message, Ms Marri said that it was saddened to learn about the sad passing of the Bulbul-e-Pakistan Nayyara Noor adding that Pakistan has lost a great legendary singer. She extended her heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and said that Nayyara Noor ruled over the world with her soulful and the magical voice.

Acting Governor expresses grief over legendary singer death

Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of legendary singer Nayyara Noor here on Sunday. He said that the deceased had a unique style of singing, had sung many songs and Ghazals.

Agha Siraj Durrani said that late Nayyara Noor was a soulful voice, who entertained her fans and music lovers.

He added that she had left a vacuum, which could not be filled for a long time time.