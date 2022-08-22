Strengthen embankments to save Rajanpur city from flood: Dareshak

Minister reaches Mubarak Canal on west side of Rajanpur along with officers and heavy machinery to protect Rajanpur city from danger and flood damage.

RAJANPUR – Provincial Minister for Food and Energy Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Khan Dreshak directed district administration to strengthen the embankments of Mubarak canal to save Rajanpur city from flood.

The provincial minister reached Mubarak Canal on the west side of Rajanpur along with officers and heavy machinery to protect Rajanpur city from dan­ger and flood damage.

The minister said that the people in Rajanpur district had suffered irreparable damage due to the natural calamity flood and added that timely measures on the flood situation by the Punjab government were commendable.

The process of providing food and essential items to flood af­fected people was underway rapidly along with to rescue them. He also met with the flood victims and inquired about the ongoing assistance provided by the provincial government. The flood affected people expressed satisfaction over the arrange­ments made by the government.

Speaking to the flood victims, the provincial minister said that they were with flood affected people during this testing time and will not let them feel de­prived and will not sit peacefully until the people’s return to their homes.

Hasnain Bahadur Khan Dre­shak while talking to “APP” said that the Indus river in the dis­tricts of Rajanpur and DG Khan and on the other side flood in Koh-e-Suleman mountains, af­fected a large number of people and caused the complete de­struction of agricultural land and the death of animals.

He said that the Punjab gov­ernment had accepted the diffi­cult time as a challenge for relief and safety measures. He said that Pakistan Army was also actively working along with many rescue teams from the Punjab govern­ment to bring the people to safer places, provision of accommoda­tion, three times meals a day and essential life items.

He said that due to the record continuous heavy rains, difficul­ties were being faced in the relief measures. However, the Punjab government was utilizing all pos­sible resources in flood hit areas.

He urged the social organi­zations and philanthropists to actively participate in relief ac­tivities along with the govern­ment in flood hit areas. Dreshak further said that any lack of relief measures will not be tolerated.

On this occasion, DC Rajanpur, DPO Rajanpur and other officers were also present.

CITIZENS UNDERGO PANIC AS FLOOD WATER ENTERS FAZALPUR CITY

Citizens underwent immense panic after flood water entered into western side of the city Fazalpur. According to official sources, the water entered after breach in Qutab and Fazal canals. Resultantly, the citizens faced difficulties in their movement to safer places. The district admin­istration is shifting citizens to safe sites by employing private, government vehicles and boats. Similarly, the people hailing from tribal areas who sought shelter in Government Higher Second­ary School and Government Girls Higher Secondary Schools Fazal­pur were also being shifted to some other places.

Provincial Ministers Sardar Husnain Dareshak and Mohsin Khan Leghari also rushed to the site and monitored the rescue and relief operation. They in­structed the district administra­tion to speed up the process of evacuation of people.

RESCUE TEAMS RECOVER DEAD BODY FROM FLOODWA­TER IN FAZILPUR

Rescue 1122 teams recovered a dead body from floodwater near Basti Chachar in limits of Sadar Police Station, on Sunday.

According to official sources, the deceased person is identified as Akbar Gujjar. The rescue teams shifted the body to Fazilpur hos­pital, from where it will be hand­ed over to heirs after completion of legal requirements.