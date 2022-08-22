Strict dengue monitoring underway in city

LAHORE – The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out at various points in the pro­vincial capital. In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Muham­mad Ali on Sunday visited Kalma Chowk, Faisal Chowk, Johar Town, Wapda Town, Faisal Town and other areas of the city to inspect the anti-dengue arrangements. He observed the attendance and per­formance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

He checked tyre shops and in­structed shop owners to wrap their secondhand stock with polythene, otherwise, their stock would be confiscated. He confis­cated used tyre stock of Hasan Tyre Shop in Wapda Town over dengue SOPs violation.

The DC also got registered FIRs against two shop owners on den­gue SOPs violation and warned others that strict action would be taken in case of negligence.

All the departments were work­ing in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success, he said and directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up the pace of anti-dengue spray process. Similarly, Assis­tant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Nadeem inspected anti-dengue arrangements in Union Council 45 Ghazipur. AC City M Murtaza visited Tyre Market at Nilla Gum­band and issued warnings to shop owners to prevent their premises from dengue.