Three children among 4 dead in Indian-made mine blast in Zafarwal

ZAFARWAL – Four people including three children died in an ex­plosion caused by an Indian-made anti-tank mine in Punjab’s Zafarwal city on Sunday morning.

The blast took place in the Nullah Deg in Za­farwal as the children were trying to catch fish in the floodwater coming from India. They in­stead caught up by an Indian-made anti-tank mine floating on the floodwater. Personnel of bomb disposal squad, Zafarwal Police Station and Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital. Rescue officials said another child was injured in the blast who was rushed to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Zafar­wal for treatment. On Tuesday last, two Indian-made anti-tank mines were recovered from a nullah, making its course into Pakistan from In­dia, in a bordering village of Zafarwal. Accord­ing to the bomb disposal squad, the anti-tank mines came to the village while flowing in the floodwater coming from India. “Anti-tank mines are also dumped by India in the water that is released into Pakistan,” said the bomb disposal squad. The weight of each of the two mines was 30 pounds. The bomb disposal squad and Res­cue 1122 defused the mines.