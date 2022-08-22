Tree plantation drive launched in Multan

MULTAN – National Highways and Mo­torway Police (NH&MP) has launched monsoon tree-plantation drive at Sukhar-Pindi Bhatian motorway M-4 on Sunday. As per direc­tions of Inspector General National Highways and Mo­torway Police Khalid Mah­mood, Sector Commander Atif Chaudhry inaugurated the tree-plantation drive in-collaboration with FGRF in recent monsoon season by planting a sapling at Sher Shah Interchange Beat No. 22. Speaking on this occa­sion, Atif Chaudhary said that tree- plantation drive was being started at Sector M4 by planting fruit trees. Plan has been made to plant fruit trees on large scale at all interchanges of Sector M-4 which will be increased on a weekly basis to make the Motorway M4 greener and greener.

He said that maximum tree plantation would be made for the better future of Pakistan and added that trees are also eco-friendly. Plants provide us oxygen, nutritional needs.