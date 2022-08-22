Our Staff Reporter

Two girls raped in city

LAHORE    –   Two girls were raped in two separate incidents in Lahore, said police on Sunday. In the first incident, a 17-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the limits of Nawab Town police station.

According to details, accused Babar Hassan, who belongs to Jhelum, barged into the house of the woman who was a divorcee and has a two-year-old daughter. According to the woman, the accused entered her house and held her minor daughter hostage at gunpoint. He threatened to kill the child. Then he raped the mother. The poor woman used to work in Samsani area to earn her living. She alleged that the influential accused and his family were constantly threatening her. She appealed to the police high ups to provide her and her daughter protection and award punishment to the culprits. In the second incident, accused Muzammil and Akram kidnapped a 20-year-old Mehwish, resident of Chungi Amar Sidhu, Kot Lakhpat. They took her to a secluded place and gang raped her. The poor girl went to the police station to register her complaint but the law cus­todians have failed to provide her justice despite a lapse of three weeks. Instead of registering her complaint, the policemen were pressuring her to reconcile with the accused and dropped charges against them.

