UK leadership hopeful Truss downplays prospect of recession

LONDON – Tory leadership favourite Liz Truss downplayed Sunday the prospect of a UK recession, while the man tipped to be her finance minister vowed “help is coming” over the soaring cost of living.

Truss, the frontrunner in polls to beat rival Rishi Sunak and become Britain’s next prime minister, pledged in an interview to lead a “small business and self-employed revolution” if in power.

“There is too much talk that there’s going to be a recession,” Truss told The Sun on Sunday tabloid. “I don’t believe that’s inevitable. We can unleash opportunity here in Britain.” She argued that the UK should create the economic conditions to produce “the next Google or the next Facebook”. “It’s about that level of ambition,” Truss added. In a separate interview with the Mail on Sunday, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng — who is expected to head the finance ministry in Truss’s government — said he understood the “deep anxiety” sweeping Britain as decades-high inflation bit.

“But I want to reassure the British people that help is coming,” he added, telling the paper that work had started on “the best package of measures” to allow the next prime minister to “hit the ground running”. Either Foreign Secretary Truss or ex-finance minister Sunak will replace outgoing leader Boris Johnson after the result of the summer-long contest is announced on September 5.