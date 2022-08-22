Why govt scared of investigating Gill’s torture, questions Fawad

Reiterates call for formation of an independent panel to probe alleged torture on Gill | Plays down allegations that former premier threatened Islamabad police and a judge.

ICT say anyone threatening police or making false accusations will be dealt with according to law.

ISLAMABAD – PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that government believes that “closed rooms” decisions could save it from the nation’s wrath.

Responding to the interior minis­ter’s statement, Fawad questioned how Sanaullah was being tolerat­ed as the country’s interior minis­ter. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he highlighted how the PML-N leader had supposed­ly made controversial statements while speaking in the Punjab As­sembly. He also expressed surprise at how the minister was rejecting allegations of Gill being tortured when he himself had experienced something similar in the past. The ex-minister said, “If Gill hasn’t been tortured, why are those in power afraid of an investigation into the matter?” Fawad reiterated his call for forma­tion of an inde­pendent pan­el to probe the alleged torture of Gill. He also wondered who was responsible if not the Islamabad police.

Referring to Imran’s speech on Sat­urday, Fawad played down the alle­gations that the former premier had threatened Islamabad police and a judge. He also played a video clip of the interior minister to draw a com­parison between a real threat and announcing to take a legal course of action against someone. He went on to say that torture should be con­demned unequivocally, and urged the politicians to refrain from pol­luting politics.

Earlier, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) responded to warnings issued by PTI Chair­man Imran Khan against the cap­ital police a day ago, saying “any­one threatening the police or making false accusations will be dealt with according to the law”. Reacting to the PTI chief’s state­ment, the capital police said in a tweet that it will continue to per­form its duties “diligently”.