Why govt scared of investigating Gill’s torture, questions Fawad
Reiterates call for formation of an independent panel to probe alleged torture on Gill | Plays down allegations that former premier threatened Islamabad police and a judge.
ICT say anyone threatening police or making false accusations will be dealt with according to law.
ISLAMABAD – PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that government believes that “closed rooms” decisions could save it from the nation’s wrath.
Responding to the interior minister’s statement, Fawad questioned how Sanaullah was being tolerated as the country’s interior minister. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he highlighted how the PML-N leader had supposedly made controversial statements while speaking in the Punjab Assembly. He also expressed surprise at how the minister was rejecting allegations of Gill being tortured when he himself had experienced something similar in the past. The ex-minister said, “If Gill hasn’t been tortured, why are those in power afraid of an investigation into the matter?” Fawad reiterated his call for formation of an independent panel to probe the alleged torture of Gill. He also wondered who was responsible if not the Islamabad police.
Referring to Imran’s speech on Saturday, Fawad played down the allegations that the former premier had threatened Islamabad police and a judge. He also played a video clip of the interior minister to draw a comparison between a real threat and announcing to take a legal course of action against someone. He went on to say that torture should be condemned unequivocally, and urged the politicians to refrain from polluting politics.
Earlier, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) responded to warnings issued by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the capital police a day ago, saying “anyone threatening the police or making false accusations will be dealt with according to the law”. Reacting to the PTI chief’s statement, the capital police said in a tweet that it will continue to perform its duties “diligently”.