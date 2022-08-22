Would have been tortured, had I be like Shahbaz Gill: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that people came out on the streets last night otherwise the incumbent government would have arrested him, adding that “I Would have been tortured, had I be like Shahbaz Gill.”

Addressing a seminar organized for the independence of the judiciary in Islamabad, Imran Khan said that great things can be done by a free man and not by a slave, adding that if there is no justice in a society, there can be no prosperity in the society.

PTI Chairman said while reacting to Shahbaz Gill’s arrest and alleged torture said the female magistrate should have checked that Shahbaz GIll was tortured instead she granted physical remand to police Gill, adding that he said that they will take legal action for wrong-doing, but on the contrary, a case of terrorism was registered against him.

“PTI’s war is for the future of Pakistan, establishing the rule of law in the country is the future of the country, if the rule of law is not established in the country, then we cannot avoid economic disaster while all the development of Shehbaz Sharif was done in advertisements, the price of electricity was doubled, the common class is in a bad situation, the economy is shrinking and debts are increasing,” the PTI chairman said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Marriyum labels Imran Khan as ‘drama expert

National

Tarar warns Elahi to do as much injustice as he could bear

National

Pakistan not facing any risk of default: Aisha Pasha

National

IHC grants police two-day physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

National

IHC to hold contempt of court hearing against Imran Khan over remarks against female judge

National

Govt will be ousted before Sept 10, claims Fawad Chaudhry

Entertainment

‘Kana Yaari’ singer Wahab Bugti left homeless due to Balochistan floods: Reports

National

Govt taking practical measures to revive cinema houses: Marriyum

Islamabad

Pakistan an attractive destination for foreign investment: Prime Minister

National

Qureshi urges govt to hold elections to avoid political unrest

1 of 8,873

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More