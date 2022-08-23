APP

105 shops sealed for hoarding fertilizer; Rs4.2m fine imposed

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Extension sealed as many as 105 shops and recovered at least 56,727 sacks of fertilizer in various crackdowns against hoarding throughout the province during last nine months.

In a report issued by Director General Agriculture Extension Jan Mohammad, Rs4.2 million penalty was imposed on the violators while warning notices were issued to 179 vendors for selling substandard fertilizers.

The crackdowns were carried out on the directives of the provincial government to prevent fertilizer hoarding and to provide fertilizer to farmers on subsidized rates.

The report added that there were 2066 shops of agriculture products in the province, of which 600 shops had been checked so far during the period by all the departments concerned including police, custom and district administrations.

During the crackdowns DG Agriculture Extension Jan Mohammad flanked by Director Plant Protection Mohammad Naveed Khan inspected different markets of agri products in all the districts and recovered illegal fertilizer stock.

In the meanwhile the Agriculture Extension Department also delivered 25,189 sacks of fertilizers to Model Farm Services throughout the province to facilitate the farmers and to increase the production.

 

