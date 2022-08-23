13th National Ju-Jitsu Championship commences today

LAHORE – The 13th National Men/Wom­en Ju-Jitsu Championship will roll into action today (Tuesday) here at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

Addressing a press confer­ence in this regard here at Na­tional Hockey Stadium on Mon­day, DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi said that the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will pro­vide the best facilities for hold­ing of National Ju-Jitsu Cham­pionship. “The championship will be considered a sort of trials and performance of all male and female players will be monitored minutely while the top performers of the event can be given a chance to represent Pakistan in international com­petitions,” he added.

Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation (PJJF) President Khalil Ahmed Khan, Secretary Waqar Ilyas Khan, Director Referee Kazim Ali Changezi, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Ad­min Syed Omair Hasan and other officials were also pres­ent on this occasion.

Tariq Qureshi said the SBP is working on a plan to build an arena in Nishtar Park Sports Complex for power sports. “We are going to prepare a nursery of young players from U-10 to U-16 players of different games from across the province. We are also focusing on individual sports to win medals in inter­national events.”

PJJF President Khalil Ahmed Khan thanked DG SBP Tariq Qureshi for extending all-out support to hold the event. “The championship will be contest­ed in 29 categories in which the country’s top teams includ­ing Navy, Wapda, Police and all provinces excluding Balo­chistan will participate.”

“Pakistani ju-jitsu players have been performing con­sistently in the international events including Asian and World Championships and winning laurels for the coun­try. This championship is being organized keeping in mind the next year’s international events including Asian Games and Asian Beach Games in China, Asian Martial Arts Games in Thailand and World Combat Games in Saudi Arabia. The best players of this event will be picked up for further train­ing and grooming to represent the country in these presti­gious events.

“Last year, young Pakistani ju-jitsu players participated in the World E-Tournament that was organized by International Ju-Jitsu Federation having the Cov­id restriction for physical event. Pakistani team secured nine gold, six silvers and two bronze medals in the mega event. These medal-winning players will be awarded their medals during the concluding ceremony of this national championship,” the PJJF chief added.