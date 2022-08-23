Agencies

2 more report positive for Covid-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA – About 2 new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,925 in the province on Monday. According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr M Wasim Baig, at least 1605913 people were screened for the virus, out of which 2 more were reported positive.  As many as 35,516 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

 

