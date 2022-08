29 senior police officals get new postings

LAHORE – In another spree of transfers and postings, 29 senior Police officials exchanged positions here on Monday. According to a notification, SSP, investigation Gujranwala, Capt (r) M. Amir Khan Niazi has been transferred and posted as SSP Investigation Rawalpindi.

The position was vacated by Capt (r) Mazhar Iqbal. Iqbal has been transfered and posted as SP/RO CTD Sargodha. SP in-service Trg Wing, PC Sihala Capt (r) Tariq Walait has been transferred and posted as SSP Operations CTD, Punjab. SSP RIB Sargodha region, M. Asghar Malik has been transferred and posted as SP in-service Trg.Wing Sihala. Awaiting posting Asif Masood has been posted as SSP RIB Sargodha region. SP Investigation, CTD Headquarters Rana Umer Farooq has been transferred and posted as AIG discipline, CPO, Punjab, Lahore. Awaiting posting Syed Karar Hussain has been posted to AIG procurement, CPO, Punjab, Lahore. Awaiting posting, Usman Ijaz Bajwa has been posted as SSP Headquarters, PHP, Punjab, Lahore.

DSP District Police lines, Lahore has been transferred and posted as SDPO Samanabad, Lahore, against an existing vacancy. DSP Mian Hassan Aziz has been transferred from SDPO Barki, Lahore and posted as DSP District Police lines Lahore. DSP Dolphin squad city Lahore, M. Arshad Ali has been transferred and posted as SDPO Ichara. DSP Farhat Abbas has been transferred from SDPO Nawankot, Lahore and posted as SDPO defence. DSP Headquarters Dolphin squad Lahore, Sabir Ali has been transferred to SDPO Nawankot, Lahore.

DSP Arshad Hayat has been transferred from SDPO Sabzar to SDPO Barki, Lahore. DSP Dolphin squad civil lines, Zulfiqar Ali has been transferred to SDPO Sabzar. DSP Zulfikar Ali Butt has been transferred from SPU Punjab to SDPO Gulberg. DSP Amir Abbas, has been transferred from SDPO Gulberg and his services has been placed at the disposal of additional IGP, special branch Punjab, for further posting against an existing vacancy. Awaiting posting DSP, Ghulam Abbas, has been posted as DSP Headquarters Bhakar. DSP M. Azhar Yaqoob, awaiting posting has been posted as DSP IAB Sargodha. The services of DSP, Shafqat Nadeem, awaiting posting has been placed at the disposal of additional IGP, PHP, Punjab. Similarly, awaiting posting, DSP Ali Akhtar services has been placed at the disposal of IGP, CTD, Punjab.

DSP,IAB, Bahawalpur, Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, has been transferred and posted as DSP, PRTC, Bahawalpur. Awaiting posting, M. Javaid Akhtar has been posted as SDPO Sadar, Attock. While, DSP, M. Afzal Lodhi has been transferred from SDPO Sadar Attock and posted to SDPO Pond Dadan Khan. DSP Headquarters Jehlum, Khalid Mehmood Malik has been transferred and posted to SDPO sohawa, Jehlum. DSP Hassan Farooq has been transferred from CTD Punjab and posted to SDPO Pindi Bhatian. DSP Headquarters Chiniot, Fazal Abbas has been transferred and posted to SDPO 18-hazari, Jhang. Awaiting posting, DSP Tafseer Hussain, has been transferred to SDPO city, Jehlum. DSP Headquarters, Rajanpur M Zubair Khan Bangash has been placed at the disposal of DIG Traffic, Punjab.