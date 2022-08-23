Staff Reporter

47 food outlets fined

SARGODHA – The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed fine on 47 food points and four milk carrying vehicles over violations in the division.  According to the PFA officials,food safety teams headed by Additional director (operation) PFA Muhammad Umar Farooq, conducted raids at 11 dairy shops,13 grocery stores,10 sweets shops,8 hotels,3 chicken shops,a juice and mutton shop in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 589,000 over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration.  Meanwhile, the team imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on owners of four milk supplying vehicles.  The PFA teams discarded 300-kg ‘khoya’, 90 litres adulterated milk, 30-kg sweets, 28-kg spices, 16-litres oil, 15-kg ketchup, 4-kg honey and 3-kg vermicelli,while notices were served to 295 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

On time completion of projects foremost priority, says Wapda chairman

International

Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial

Entertainment

Diana’s death: Week of grief that shook UK monarchy

Newspaper

Hasnain to replace Shaheen in Asia Cup

Headlines

PM directs to resolve inflated power bills issue

National

IHC larger bench to hear contempt case against Imran

National

Imran not ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ but a cheater: Marriyum

National

Pakistan has secured billions of dollars needed for external financing in FY 2022-23: SBP

National

Politics enters an ugliest stage  

National

Imran arrest deferred on govt allies’ dissenting notes

1 of 9,911

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More