59 AIMS students conferred degrees

KARACHI – In the first ever convocation of the Aawaz Institute of Me­dia and Management Scienc­es (AIMS), 59 students were conferred degrees.

The convocation ceremo­ny was held at a local ban­quet where students along with their parents partici­pated while Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro was the chief guest, said a statement released here on Monday.

Vice Chancellor (VC), University of Karachi Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and others also attended the ceremony.

While addressing the ceremony, Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said: “Our youngsters and mainly stu­dents are our assets as they have to lead the develop­ment of Pakistan in future.”

He mentioned that since 2001, “we have focused on improving the quality of education particularly the higher education sector and also welcomed the private sector when it joined hands with the government in pro­viding quality education”.

Senator Nisar said that small cities and districts also need attention of private sec­tor as they did not have uni­versities and it was difficult for them to get quality educa­tion. Most of the time, people of small towns and districts have to leave their home­towns to receive education in other cities, he added.

Khuhro said the industri­alists should be invited in the convocation ceremonies so that they could also con­duct interviews of the fresh graduates and offer employ­ment opportunities to the highly talented youngsters. He believed it would help the local industry as they would get the right candi­date for the position.