59 AIMS students conferred degrees
KARACHI – In the first ever convocation of the Aawaz Institute of Media and Management Sciences (AIMS), 59 students were conferred degrees.
The convocation ceremony was held at a local banquet where students along with their parents participated while Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro was the chief guest, said a statement released here on Monday.
Vice Chancellor (VC), University of Karachi Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and others also attended the ceremony.
While addressing the ceremony, Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said: “Our youngsters and mainly students are our assets as they have to lead the development of Pakistan in future.”
He mentioned that since 2001, “we have focused on improving the quality of education particularly the higher education sector and also welcomed the private sector when it joined hands with the government in providing quality education”.
Senator Nisar said that small cities and districts also need attention of private sector as they did not have universities and it was difficult for them to get quality education. Most of the time, people of small towns and districts have to leave their hometowns to receive education in other cities, he added.
Khuhro said the industrialists should be invited in the convocation ceremonies so that they could also conduct interviews of the fresh graduates and offer employment opportunities to the highly talented youngsters. He believed it would help the local industry as they would get the right candidate for the position.