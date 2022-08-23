APP

6 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested three accused involved in motorcycle theft and recovered six stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.  During course of action, the Cantt Police arrested three suspects involved in the motorcycle theft who were identified as Waqar, Azmat and Khanzada.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.  SP Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab appreciated the Cantt police team and said that action will be continued against those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Hascol announces annual results

Islamabad

GB Career Festival 2022 concludes

Islamabad

Traffic police fined 5,258 vehicles during ongoing year

Islamabad

Police arrest 16 outlaws

Islamabad

CPO reviews district’s crime situation

Karachi

Ghani terms Imran security risk, demands action against him

Karachi

Heavy machinery used to drain out rainwater: Qasim Naveed

Karachi

CM Murad reaches Sukkur, meets flood victims

Karachi

Urban flooding due to rains forecast for cities including Karachi

Karachi

Princess Sarah Zeid visits Benazir Nashunuma Centre in Badin

1 of 3,461

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More