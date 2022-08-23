A shambolic jubilation
This year India has celebrated its 75th anniversary with exaggerated claims of triumphs and an unrealistic mantra of accomplishments. But in reality, this Independence Day was also marred by the secessionist movements in the length and breadth of India and the echoes of the freedom hymns broadly negating the false narrative of the Indian state. India was established as a republic with the qualities of being democratic, and secular, pledging equal treatment for all citizens, but, for many, India lacks all the essentials of an ideal democracy. Despite sustaining 75 years of independence from British rule, India is yet to achieve those goals which were anticipated while fighting against colonialism, and what the sires had struggled for. The situation worsened after the incumbent BJP assumed power in the 2014 elections. Soon becoming Prime Minister, Narender Modi, tried to re-paint the canvas of Indian democracy with his fascist agenda by pitting one community against the other. Further, the divisive policies of the BJP and diminishing pluralism have allowed the pro-independence voices from all corners of the country to resonate louder. The hatred disseminated in the society by the extremist leadership has further emboldened the insurgencies and separatist sentiments in Nagaland, Manipur, Kashmir, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Indian Punjab.
Among these separatist movements, the demand for secession by the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) is the most prominent and global as the issue was raised by the United Nations advising a plebiscite in Kashmir under its resolution 47 in 1948 upholding the right of self-determination of the natives. India, however, blatantly disregarded the resolution of the United Nations by augmenting its illegal occupation over the valley supplemented by grave Human Rights violations, practising draconian laws against unarmed civilians, and barring independent press voices. Despite all of its illicit tactics and brutal use of force, India utterly failed to defeat the demand for freedom in the Kashmir valley. The abrogation of Article-370 has also added fuel to the fire and expanded the indigenous movement to an extent where it has become almost uncontainable. The incremental Khalistan movement is another blot on the face of Indian democracy and is fading away the jubilations of the 75th Independence Day of India with the internationally reverberating demand for autonomy from the Indian rule and the creation of a sovereign state of their own.
The clampdown of the Indian security establishment against the Sikh activists during the year-long farmers’ agitation, and the ongoing European phase of the Khalistan referendum being attended by the Sikh diaspora in unprecedented numbers are proof that the federation in India is on the brink of collapse. Likewise, in vulnerable North-Western India, the situation in North-Eastern states is even more severe. The insurgency in the Manipur state has become a nightmare for the Indian government which is clueless about how to tackle this ethnic and tribal rebellion. The rebels in the state are also demanding independence from India due to the prejudiced behaviour of New Delhi. According to the facts revealed by Indian Federal Planning Commission, while the poverty in the rest of India has declined, it has amplified in five north-eastern Indian states including Manipur which justifies the separatist demands. The liberation war in the state has claimed more than six thousand lives including one thousand Indian troops. The resistance is still so alive as in November last year, the rebels ambushed an Indian army convoy killing a colonel, his wife, child, and four other soldiers. According to the CM of the state, the liberation cadres have also killed more than twenty non-locals since 2017.
In Nagaland, an ongoing conflict is being fought between the ethnic Nagas and the State of India. The conflict was started in 1956 by the Naga National Council (NNC) which aimed for the separation of Naga terrains from India and for this purpose they formed an underground Naga army. The insurgency witnessed a fresh spark in 2021 after an incident where fourteen innocent miners of Nagaland were ambushed and killed by the Indian Army soldiers of the 21 Para Special Forces army unit. The unlawful killings stimulated extensive protests and resulted in the partial repealing of the Armed Forces Special Power Act which was enacted in 1958. A conflict that started in Assam during the 1970s has also given birth to several separatist organizations challenging the writ of the centre. The tension between the native Assamese and the Indian government over biased dealing, political, social, cultural, and economic issues, and increased intrusion of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh has resulted in the deaths of 12,000 United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) fighters and 18,000 others until now. Several other separatist movements in Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other parts of India have shaken the hollow foundation of the Indian union and crushed the dream of ‘Akhand Bharat’ and dwindled the realm of Hindutva sympathizers. This is a wake-up call for the international community and global institutions to abolish the capitalist approach and act purely on humanitarian grounds by compelling the Indian state to halt its contentious policies and Human Rights violations against the few remaining liberal voices in the country
Shahid Farooq Abbasi
The writer is a freelance journalist and security analyst. He can be reached at shahidfarooq
abbasi@gmail.com.