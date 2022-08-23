Accusations Without Proof

The terrifying scenes in Hyderabad on Sunday, after a mob was looking to lynch a man suspected of commit­ting blasphemy, are a chilling reminder of the work that needs to be done in increasing tolerance in society. The case in question, according to police and local media, re­volves around a confrontation between a Muslim shopkeep­er and a Hindu support staff worker, which brought about al­legations of blasphemy—with many within the community and the police believing that this was fabricated as a result of the verbal confrontation. The accusations, as ever, are very serious—of desecrating the Quran.

Now that the police have nabbed the suspect, however, an impartial investigation must be conducted. On its part, the lo­cal police must also be applauded for braving the mob and dis­persing it even though there was a serious risk of things spiral­ling out of control. We have seen in the past where the police have either been willing participants or have stood by while the mob conducts lynchings and other crimes. It is good to see that the Hyderabad police acted on time and without fear.

There are already signs that the evidence was fabricated, which if it was, indicates that the accusers themselves must face punishment. There is an impunity with which false alle­gations of blasphemy are levied because those levying false accusations understand very well that a mob braying for blood usually follows such claims. Whether or not blasphe­my was committed becomes irrelevant, and the suspected person’s life is effectively over—if the mob does not get them, years and years of trials and imprisonment surely will.

Our system is designed to favour the accuser, and this is where we must make a change to stop the use of the blas­phemy law as a tool to solve enmities against non-Muslims. Pakistan’s society was always meant to be tolerant and ac­cepting of other faiths, but the use of the blasphemy law is a major stumbling block to this. Things must change for these false accusations to end.