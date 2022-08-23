Staff Reporter

Accused involved in heinous crimes arrested

KARACHI     –   The investigation team of South district zone police on Monday arrested a ha­bitual offender involved in serious crimes, including murders, extortion and robberies. According to an official, the police also recovered an illegal weap­on from the possession of the arrested accused iden­tified as Shehzado Khan. The accused belonged to Shikarpur district, and during the course of inves­tigation, he revealed that he, along with his accom­plices, were involved in several serious crimes in different areas of Karachi. Accused Shehzado Khan and his accomplices were also involved in the mur­der of a citizen during a robbery within the limits of Clifton police station in January 2022. Meanwhile, the city police on Monday arrested an accused in­volved in alleged motor­cycle lifting and recovered seven allegedly stolen mo­torcycles from his posses­sion. District City Police spokesperson said that action was taken against the accused identified as Muhammad Naveed with the help of CCTV footage and he was arrested from the limits of Baghdadi po­lice station. The accused was wanted by the police in several incidents of mo­torcycle lifting.

