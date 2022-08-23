Accused involved in heinous crimes arrested
KARACHI – The investigation team of South district zone police on Monday arrested a habitual offender involved in serious crimes, including murders, extortion and robberies. According to an official, the police also recovered an illegal weapon from the possession of the arrested accused identified as Shehzado Khan. The accused belonged to Shikarpur district, and during the course of investigation, he revealed that he, along with his accomplices, were involved in several serious crimes in different areas of Karachi. Accused Shehzado Khan and his accomplices were also involved in the murder of a citizen during a robbery within the limits of Clifton police station in January 2022. Meanwhile, the city police on Monday arrested an accused involved in alleged motorcycle lifting and recovered seven allegedly stolen motorcycles from his possession. District City Police spokesperson said that action was taken against the accused identified as Muhammad Naveed with the help of CCTV footage and he was arrested from the limits of Baghdadi police station. The accused was wanted by the police in several incidents of motorcycle lifting.