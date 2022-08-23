Adviser to ombudsman for resolving issues of Pakistan Railways’ pensioners
KARACHI – Adviser to Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Karachi, Haroon Ahmed Khan, on Monday, directed Pakistan Railways officials to resolve complaints of retired employees regarding delay in issuance of pension at the earliest.
During visit of Karachi Cantt Railway Station the adviser also called for more arrangement of drinking water for passengers and sanitation on platforms, waiting halls, reservation centres and other facilities.
The adviser along with regional office’s focal person for media Taqi Muhammad Soomro and other officials inspected waiting rooms, platforms, help desk, water filtration plants and coolers, railway police help centre, first aid centre and reservation counters to review facilities and services being provided to passengers