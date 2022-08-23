Our Staff Reporter

Adviser to ombudsman for resolving issues of Pakistan Railways’ pensioners

KARACHI    –   Adviser to Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Karachi, Haroon Ahmed Khan, on Monday, di­rected Pakistan Railways officials to resolve complaints of retired employees regarding delay in is­suance of pension at the earliest.

During visit of Karachi Cantt Railway Station the adviser also called for more arrangement of drinking water for passengers and sanitation on platforms, waiting halls, reservation centres and other facilities.

The adviser along with region­al office’s focal person for media Taqi Muhammad Soomro and other officials inspected wait­ing rooms, platforms, help desk, water filtration plants and cool­ers, railway police help centre, first aid centre and reservation counters to review facilities and services being provided to pas­sengers

