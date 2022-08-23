AIGP orders arrest of all culprits in Layyah case

MULTAN – Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq on Monday received a detailed briefing from Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on the Layyah pornography and ordered arrest of all the characters attached to the case.

Additional IG heaped praise on JIT for the progress made so far and announced to award cash prizes and appreciation certificates to JIT members.

SP Rab Nawaz Tulla, the JIT head, said that the dog used in pornography had already been recovered. He further said that a man namely Faiz Bhuld, who claims to be a media person had also been arrested. Faiz called Kiran, the complainant who later turned out to be accused, and talked to her for 14426 seconds from the day of first FIR registered with the Chobara police station and played his role in making 46 mock names for her.

The money received in lure had also been recovered from the accused, said the spokesman of south Punjab police. A laptop had been recovered from the accused the data was being analyzed that might help in widening the investigations further, he said.

TEEN BOY KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

In Sargodha, a boy was killed while another sustained injuries in collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station here on Monday.

Police said that M Azeem, 19, resident of Istaqlalabad, along with his friend M Abdullah, 15, was travelling on Sillanwali Road on a bike when a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit the two-wheeler near Chak 84-NB. Consequently, Abdullah died on the spot while Azeem suffered injuries. Rescue team shifted the victims to nearby hospital. Police registered a case and started investigation.

ROBBERS KILL YOUTH

Some unidentified dacoits gunned down a youth for putting up resistance during a dacoity near Bhera flyover, Sargodha on Monday. Police spokesman said that some armed bandits intercepted a motorcyclist M Ramzan (27) r/o Sheikhupura, Bhera and snatched his motorcycle and cash.

They shot him dead when he offered resistance. Further investigation was underway, police said.