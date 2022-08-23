Another case lodged against PTI chief Imran

Another case on Tuesday registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in Aabpara Police Station.

According to the police, a case of violation of Section 144 has been registered against the former prime minister, while 17 PTI leaders have also been named in the case. Murad Saeed, Fawad Chaudhry, Faisal Javed, Asad Umar, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Awan, Sheikh Rashid and others have been nominated in the case.

According to FIR , PTI Chairman and others have been involved in the violation of Section 144. PTI leaders and about 1,000 people blocked the road, while Imran and PTI leaders also used loudspeakers, the FIR said.

A case has been registered against Imran Khan in the complaint of ASI of Islamabad Police.