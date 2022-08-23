Anti-polio drive kicks off across Punjab

BAHAWALPUR – Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Zahid Pervez Warraich has inaugurated the anti-polio campaign for children up to five years of age in the outdoor department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital here on Monday.

Officers of the health department, parents of children, medical officers, and paramedical staff were present on this occasion.

Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Warraich appealed to the parents to must get their children vaccinated against polio to protect their children from life-long disability. They should play their role to make the anti-polio campaign more successful. The campaign will continue till August 24 while August 25 and 26 are reserved for children who will be left out under catch-up activity. CEO Health said that 799,947 children would be vaccinated across the district during the anti-polio campaign. A total of 3168 mobile teams including 195 fixed teams and 136 transit teams have been formed across the district.

In Faisalabad, a week-long round of anti-polio drive commenced in Faisalabad on Monday to administer vaccine to 1.5 million children across the district.

A spokesman for the Health Department said here that 4,896 teams were constituted to vaccinate children. He said that the teams would pay door-to-door visits and ensure anti-polio drops to all children up to the age of five years. He said that the campaign would continue up to August 28 during which health officers and supervisors would conduct surprise checking so that 100 per cent target of the drive could be achieved.

Loudspeakers of the local mosques were also being used to inform and convince parents so that they could cooperate with the Health Department teams for administering vaccine drops to their kids, he added.

In Sialkot, Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas inaugurated a five-day anti-polio campaign in Sialkot district by giving vaccine to nomad children at Pacca Garha, Kashmir Road here.

A total of 2,878 teams have been formed to vaccinate 7,62,472 children under five years of age. As many as 2,676 mobile teams will go door to door, 133 fixed teams will go to dispensaries, primary and rural health centers and hospitals, while 69 roaming teams will perform the national duty of providing polio vaccine to children at bus stands, important intersections, railway stations etc.

CEO Health Dr Afzal Bhalli, while briefing the deputy commissioner, said that during the anti-polio campaign, a total of 11,909 children of high-risk population of nomads, Pakhtun refugees, temporary residents from other districts and workers working in brick kilns will be covered in the 99 union councils of the district.