ASA Microfinance Bank donatedRs2m to LRBT

KARACHI – ASA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Ltd has donated Rs2 million to Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust (LRBT), Karachi for purchas­ing one Operation Microscope OMS 90 Topcon Japan. CEO & CSR committee president Saeed Uddin Khan handed over the donation cheque to Chairman LRBT, Najmus Saquib Hameed in the presence of officials from both organizations at a simple event organixed at ASA MFB head office, Karachi.

“ASA Pakistan is commit­ted to fight curable blindness in Pakistan through its diverse CSR programme that focuses on provision of healthcare, educa­tion, community development & climate change. We have been assisting creditable institutions in providing state-of-the-art healthcare, education, and com­munity development and climate change and reaching out to de­serving population in both urban and rural areas”, highlighted CEO Saeed Uddin Khan while speak­ing on the occasion.