PR

ASA Microfinance Bank donatedRs2m to LRBT

KARACHI    –   ASA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Ltd has donated Rs2 million to Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust (LRBT), Karachi for purchas­ing one Operation Microscope OMS 90 Topcon Japan. CEO & CSR committee president Saeed Uddin Khan handed over the donation cheque to Chairman LRBT, Najmus Saquib Hameed in the presence of officials from both organizations at a simple event organixed at ASA MFB head office, Karachi.

“ASA Pakistan is commit­ted to fight curable blindness in Pakistan through its diverse CSR programme that focuses on provision of healthcare, educa­tion, community development & climate change. We have been assisting creditable institutions in providing state-of-the-art healthcare, education, and com­munity development and climate change and reaching out to de­serving population in both urban and rural areas”, highlighted CEO Saeed Uddin Khan while speak­ing on the occasion.

More Stories
Karachi

Ghani terms Imran security risk, demands action against him

Karachi

Heavy machinery used to drain out rainwater: Qasim Naveed

Karachi

CM Murad reaches Sukkur, meets flood victims

Karachi

Urban flooding due to rains forecast for cities including Karachi

Karachi

Princess Sarah Zeid visits Benazir Nashunuma Centre in Badin

Entertainment

Prince Andrew’s ‘scandal-hit’ life to turn into a musical on 40th birthday

Entertainment

Reviving nostalgic era, Sarmad Khoosat re-releases blockbuster Sitcom ‘Shashlik’

Entertainment

Govt taking practical measures to revive cinema houses: Marriyum

Entertainment

Diana’s death: Week of grief that shook UK monarchy

Entertainment

Sofia Vergara brings glamour to Santa Barbara, attends Sarah Hyland Wells Adams wedding

1 of 12,001

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More