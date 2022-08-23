ASA Microfinance Bank donatedRs2m to LRBT
KARACHI – ASA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Ltd has donated Rs2 million to Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust (LRBT), Karachi for purchasing one Operation Microscope OMS 90 Topcon Japan. CEO & CSR committee president Saeed Uddin Khan handed over the donation cheque to Chairman LRBT, Najmus Saquib Hameed in the presence of officials from both organizations at a simple event organixed at ASA MFB head office, Karachi.
“ASA Pakistan is committed to fight curable blindness in Pakistan through its diverse CSR programme that focuses on provision of healthcare, education, community development & climate change. We have been assisting creditable institutions in providing state-of-the-art healthcare, education, and community development and climate change and reaching out to deserving population in both urban and rural areas”, highlighted CEO Saeed Uddin Khan while speaking on the occasion.