Better road infrastructure saves fuel, reduces air pollution;Mian Aslam

Better road infrastructure saves fuel, reduces air pollution

LAHORE – Provincial Minister Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting here on Monday to review progress and implementation of ongoing housing sector projects.

Secretary housing and head of development authorities briefed the minister about the progress on projects. Provincial Minister Housing Mian Aslam Iqbal ordered for working day and night on public welfare schemes to complete them on time. He directed the authorities concerned to make effective and better system of providing services to people. He said that New Pakistan Housing Programme would provide shelter to the roofless people. The Ravi City project is being built to meet the residential needs of millions of people. These projects of public importance should be carried out at a fast pace, said the minister.

The provincial minister said that the schemes for maintenance of the entrance and exit roads of the provincial capital were of great importance. Better road infrastructure saves fuel, reduces air pollution and improves traffic flow; therefore, there is no room for delaying these projects.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that WASA should accelerated its projects to provide clean drinking water to citizens. Secretary Housing Shakeel Ahmed, Special Secretary, MD WASA, Chief North and South Public Health Engineers, LDA and PHA officers attended the meeting.

 

