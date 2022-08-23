CCPO promises foolproof security during anti-polio campaign

LAHORE – Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar promised on Monday that the anti-polio campaign supervisors, health workers and teams would be provided complete security. The campaign would continue from August 22 to 28 in the provincial capital, during which around two million children would be administered anti-polio vaccine. More than 1,200 police officers and officials have been deployed for security of 6,360 polio workers, he said. The CCPO said that anti-polio teams in 169 union councils of the city had been provided comprehensive security. According to a spokesperson for the police, security cover has been provided to the polio workers in 37 union councils of the City Division, 17 of Civil Lines, 33 of Model Town, 23 of Sadar, 19 of Iqbal Town and 40 UCs of the Cantt Division. Ghulam Mahmood said that 498 motorcycles and 83 vehicles of the police stations had been doing effective patrolling in the polio campaign areas. He directed the SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to personally inspect the security arrangements, provided to the anti-polio teams. The CCPO directed teams of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Units and police stations to ensure effective patrolling in all union councils where polio vaccination campaign was under way. He said that ‘Polio Emergency Desks’ had also been set up in all police divisional offices for quick response and awareness in any emergency situation.