Staff Reporter

CCPO promises foolproof security during anti-polio campaign

LAHORE – Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar promised on Monday that the anti-polio campaign supervisors, health workers and teams would be provided complete security. The campaign would continue from August 22 to 28 in the provincial capital, during which around two million children would be administered anti-polio vaccine. More than 1,200 police officers and officials have been deployed for security of 6,360 polio workers, he said. The CCPO said that anti-polio teams in 169 union councils of the city had been provided comprehensive security. According to a spokesperson for the police, security cover has been provided to the polio workers in 37 union councils of the City Division, 17 of Civil Lines, 33 of Model Town, 23 of Sadar, 19 of Iqbal Town and 40 UCs of the Cantt Division. Ghulam Mahmood said that 498 motorcycles and 83 vehicles of the police stations had been doing effective patrolling in the polio campaign areas. He directed the SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to personally inspect the security arrangements, provided to the anti-polio teams. The CCPO directed teams of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Units and police stations to ensure effective patrolling in all union councils where polio vaccination campaign was under way. He said that ‘Polio Emergency Desks’ had also been set up in all police divisional offices for quick response and awareness in any emergency situation.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

On time completion of projects foremost priority, says Wapda chairman

International

Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial

Entertainment

Diana’s death: Week of grief that shook UK monarchy

Newspaper

Hasnain to replace Shaheen in Asia Cup

Headlines

PM directs to resolve inflated power bills issue

National

IHC larger bench to hear contempt case against Imran

National

Imran not ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ but a cheater: Marriyum

National

Pakistan has secured billions of dollars needed for external financing in FY 2022-23: SBP

National

Politics enters an ugliest stage  

National

Imran arrest deferred on govt allies’ dissenting notes

1 of 1,959

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More