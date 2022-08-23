Israr Ahmad

Chairman TJP held meeting with Chinese Ambassador

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul held a meeting with Chinese Ambassador H.E. Nong Rong in which a detailed discussion was held on the current political tension, economic and border situation of Pakistan, informed a spokesman on Tuesday. The meeting was one to one that lasted for four hours, he said. On this occasion, Abdullah Gul said that China has always stood with Pakistan like a brother in difficult times. Be it floods or earthquakes or any other natural calamity, China was the first to come to help.

Ambassador of China said that the people of China are concerned about the loss of lives and property due to the current floods in Pakistan. Their country is with Pakistan and Pakistanis in this difficult time. “We hope that Pakistan will come out of this difficult time soon and their country will try to help the flood victims in all possible ways,” he said.

 

 

