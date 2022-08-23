Our Staff Reporter

CM grieved over loss of lives

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to roof collapse in the Khairpur area of Sindh. He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

CM has one twitter account: Chohan

Spokesman to CM Punjab Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan has clarified that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has only one twitter account and made it clear that legal action would be taken against the person managing a fake account of CM Parvez Elahi. “We strongly condemn the spreading of baseless and fabricated news through this fake account and a formal application is being forwarded to FIA’s cyber crime wing besides approaching Twitter management,” he added.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

On time completion of projects foremost priority, says Wapda chairman

International

Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial

Entertainment

Diana’s death: Week of grief that shook UK monarchy

Newspaper

Hasnain to replace Shaheen in Asia Cup

Headlines

PM directs to resolve inflated power bills issue

National

IHC larger bench to hear contempt case against Imran

National

Imran not ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ but a cheater: Marriyum

National

Pakistan has secured billions of dollars needed for external financing in FY 2022-23: SBP

National

Politics enters an ugliest stage  

National

Imran arrest deferred on govt allies’ dissenting notes

1 of 1,959

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More