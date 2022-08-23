CM grieved over loss of lives

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to roof collapse in the Khairpur area of Sindh. He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

CM has one twitter account: Chohan

Spokesman to CM Punjab Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan has clarified that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has only one twitter account and made it clear that legal action would be taken against the person managing a fake account of CM Parvez Elahi. “We strongly condemn the spreading of baseless and fabricated news through this fake account and a formal application is being forwarded to FIA’s cyber crime wing besides approaching Twitter management,” he added.