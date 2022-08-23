Commissioner reviews post-rain situation in parts of Quetta

QUETTA – Quetta Division Commissioner Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch on Monday said after the Sunday’s stormy rain and flooding situation in the rivers and canals, district administration continued rescue and relief operations in different areas of Quetta district till late night for protection of people.

He, along with Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch, was reviewing the situation after the rain in different areas of Quetta. Both also inspected the situation of Samli and Karkhsa dams. Irrigation Department officials were also present on the occasion.

Declaring the condition of the dams as satisfactory, the commissioner directed the Irrigation Department to monitor the dams 24 hours and take measures to deal with any situation.

He said excess water from the spillways of Karkhsa Dam and Samli Damwas was going into the rivers and could possible affect the nearby population.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner City Farooq Abdullah had been monitoring the situtation within the vicinity of Karkhsa Dam, Western Bypass, Brewery and Hazara Town until late at night, he added.

However, he said, after ensuring the clearance of the Karkhsa channel, the water path was cleared. The technical teams of the irrigation department are also deployed at the Karkhsa dam.

While supervising the relief activities in Hazara Town, the Assistant Commissioner City gave tents and ration to the victims, the commissioner said, adding that residents of several crumbly houses were also shifted to safer places.

He said that the departments concerned were directed to repair Sabzal Road and the houses damaged by a lightning strike.

Moreover, population near the Samli Dam spillways was moved to safe places, while heavy machinery was deployed to monitor the dam.

Additionally, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Naqibullah Kakar supervised the relief and rescue activities in different areas of Sadar Tehsil and rescued the people and vehicles while smoothing the floodwaters with the help of tractors and other machinery and distributed tents and rations among the affected people.

Assistant Commissioner Sariab Nisar Langu, while monitoring the flood situation in different areas of Sariab, carried out rescue and relief activities and saved many people.