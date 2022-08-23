Our Staff Reporter

Court grants police 2-day physical remand of Jameel Farooqui

ISLAMABAD – Judicial Magistrate Mian Azhar Nadim on Tuesday granted Ramna police two-day physical remand of YouTuber Jameel Farooqui in a case of sharing video on social media accusing cops of Islamabad police of torturing and sexually abusing Dr Shehbaz Gill during custody. Officials of Ramna police stations brought YouTuber Jameel Farooqui to Islamabad from Karachi after obtaining his three-day transit remand from a court.  When the Judicial Magistrate Mian Azhar Nadim taken up the case, police produced handcuffed Jameel Farooqui before the judge and sought more physical remand of him for investigation.

 

